Conley (thumb) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Conley is in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive game due to a right thumb sprain. Nickeil Alexander-Walker would likely remain in the Timberwolves' starting lineup Saturday if Conley is not cleared to play.
