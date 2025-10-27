Conley racked up six points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and four assists over 24 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 win over the Pacers.

Conley started the second half of action with Anthony Edwards (hamstring) leaving early, but he didn't do much with the increased opportunity. Across 64 starts last season, Conley registered averages of 8.5 points, 4.6 assists, 1.9 triples, 1.2 steals and 1.1 turnovers per contest.