Conley logged 18 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 102-94 win over San Antonio.

Conley led all Wolves in scoring while connecting on a team-leading mark from three and tallying a team-best steals total in a winning effort. Conley posted a season-high-tying mark in scoring while surpassing the double-digit point total in three of his last five outings. Conley has connected on three or more threes in seven contests this year.