Reid produced 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 114-93 win over the Hornets.

Reid's 25 points were a season-high mark, as well as his five makes from beyond the arc. Despite coming off the bench, Reid has seen healthy workloads for the Timberwolves, and his production has been strong. Through seven games, he's posting averages of 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers.