Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Game-time call for Tuesday
Reid (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Reid suffered a left shoulder injury early in Saturday's loss to San Antonio and did not return. His status for Tuesday's tilt is now in question. The team should have a better idea of his availability closer to tipoff.