Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz with a right ankle sprain.
Reid picked up this sprain Tuesday against the Suns, but he was able to return to the game. If he's unable to give it a go, the Timberwolves may rely more on Kyle Anderson in the frontcourt.
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