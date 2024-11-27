Reid ended Tuesday's 117-111 overtime loss to the Rockets with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes.

Reid got back on track despite the loss, scoring 19 points, the most he has scored in the past two weeks. He had scored a total of just seven points across his two previous games. The Timberwolves have now lost six of their past eight contests and will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set Wednesday when they face the Kings.