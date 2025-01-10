Reid finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 23 minutes in Thursday's 104-89 win over Orlando.

Reid continues to be the top producer off the Timberwolves bench this season, doing so again in Thursday's contest while leading all bench players in scoring to go along with team-high-tying marks in steals and blocks in a winning effort. Reid has scored 15 or more points in 16 contests this season, doing so in three of his last five appearances.