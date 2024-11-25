Reid finished Sunday's 107-105 loss to the Celtics with five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes.

Reid was able to play through a left knee issue that he picked up Thursday against Toronto, but that could explain why he wasn't able to find much success against Boston. He's now had two duds in a row, but he's still having a solid season overall. Through 16 games, he's averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.