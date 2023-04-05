Minnesota announced Wednesday that Reid underwent successful surgery to repair a left scaphoid fracture and will be sidelined infinitely

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Reid is looking at a six-week absence following the surgery, so the Timberwolves will need to make a deep postseason run for the talented big man to even have a shot at returning this season. The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Reid, who averaged 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals-plus-blocks with 57/37/76 shooting splits over his last eight appearances before breaking his wrist.