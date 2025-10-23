Dillingham (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Timberwolves' 118-114 season-opening win over the Trail Blazers. "[Bones Hyland] was someone I felt could handle [the ball] out there and could stand up to some of the [Blazers'] drives," Finch told Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press after the game, regarding his decision to use Hyland over Dillingham.

Dillingham entered the season seemingly on the cusp of holding down a backup role at point guard, but his lack of playing time Wednesday doesn't bode well for his outlook. Minnesota ended up making a change at starting point guard, but it was Donte DiVincenzo who received the starting nod over Mike Conley. Minnesota ended up using three point guards on the night, with all of DiVincenzo (20 minutes), Conley (13) and Hyland (eight) receiving playing time over Dillingham.