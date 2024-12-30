Gobert registered 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 victory over San Antonio.

Gobert had the tough assignment of dealing with Victor Wembanyama, but he had a solid showing on both ends of the court and posted an impressive double-double. This was Gobert's sixth double-double across 12 games in December. He's averaging 10.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in the current month.