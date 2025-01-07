Gobert ended Monday's 108-106 win over the Clippers with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and one block over 38 minutes.

This was the second best rebounding performance of the season for Gobert, finishing two boards shy of his season high (20). Monday's performance was encouraging, as he's in the midst of a pretty tough stretch -- he's averaging 8.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over his last 10 outings.