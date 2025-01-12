Gobert (head) has returned to Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Gobert briefly went to the locker room after taking a shot to the head from Zach Edey while going for a rebound. The former doesn't appear to have any lingering issues and has been cleared to return to Saturday's contest.
