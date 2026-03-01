The Timberwolves are slated to sign Pullin to a two-way contract, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Pullin has spent the entire 2025-26 season in the G League with the Iowa Wolves, where he is averaging 23.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 threes over 35.3 minutes per game. He appeared in three regular-season games for the Timberwolves in 2024-25 but averaged just 1.0 minutes per outing. Pullin is unlikely to see much playing time for Minnesota except in garbage time or toward the tail end of the season if the team is locked into a playoff seed.