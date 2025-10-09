Avdija provided 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 FT, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot over 20 minutes in Wednesday's 129-123 loss to the Warriors.

The fight for minutes among Avdija, Toumani Camara and Jerami Grant will be a familiar refrain throughout the season, and it remains to be seen which direction Chauncey Billups will go. The decision to roll with Grant and Camara over Avdija may be an outlier, and it's difficult to envision the sixth-year pro riding the bench after making 54 appearances with the first unit last season.