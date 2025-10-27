Avdija notched 23 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers.

Avdija has picked up right where he left off last season, operating as the main man in Portland's offense with a career-high usage rate of 27.9. It's been a career-best start for the 25-year-old forward, who is averaging 23.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 triples and 3.3 turnovers per contest with 48/37/82 shooting splits, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.