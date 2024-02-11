Grant supplied 24 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-12 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes during Saturday's 93-84 loss to the Pelicans.

Grant came back to earth after an eye-popping 41 points against Detroit, but his contribution to the Trail Blazers was as important as ever. The Trail Blazers were putting the pieces together prior to Grant's two-game absence, and the team has now gone off the rails with the starting backcourt sidelined. Grant is fully healthy, and he'll continue to post respectable numbers as the team navigates through what appears to be a lost season.