Holiday provided 13 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 130-99 win over the Bucks.

The veteran guard has now failed to reach the 20-point marker in seven straight contests after accomplishing this feat in six of his prior seven outings. Over his past seven appearances, Holiday has averaged 10.9 points, 6.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes per game.