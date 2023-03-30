Coach Chauncey Billups said Johnson broke his finger in shootaround and won't play in Wednedsay's game versus the Kings, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Johnson is likely to miss extended time due to his broken finger, meaning he could be shut down for the remainder of the season. Shaedon Sharpe and Ryan Arcidiacano should see increased minutes in his absence.
