Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Available Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (illness) has been Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland in Friday's game against the Nuggets
After missing Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to an illness, Murray will get back on the floor. The Iowa product is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
