Murray (chest) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic.

After sitting in Tuesday's win over Miami, Murray remains iffy to suit up for the Blazers on Thursday due to a chest contusion. If the 24-year-old is downgraded to out against Orlando, Portland would figure to give Jerami Grant a heavy workload from the starting lineup, and more reserve playing time would be available to Shaedon Sharpe and Dalano Banton.