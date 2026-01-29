Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (back) won't play Friday in New York.
There have been no reports of Murray making positive progress in his recovery, so he should be viewed as week-to-week moving forward. Murray's minutes will continue to be divvied up amongst Sidy Cissoko and Rayan Rupert.
