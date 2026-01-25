This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Remains without timetable
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Murray (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Murray will miss his 10th consecutive contest due to a back strain and remains without a clear timetable for a return. He can be considered week-to-week until Portland provides an update on his progress.