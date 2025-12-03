Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Sliding to second unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray won't start Tuesday against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Donovan Clingan (illness) back in action, Murray will retreat to the second unit after getting the spot start in Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City. Over his last five appearances off the bench, the 25-year-old forward has averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 27.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Entering starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Season-high 35 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Coming off bench vs. Bulls•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Starting Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Quiet in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Available Friday•