Murray won't start Tuesday against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Donovan Clingan (illness) back in action, Murray will retreat to the second unit after getting the spot start in Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City. Over his last five appearances off the bench, the 25-year-old forward has averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 27.0 minutes per contest.