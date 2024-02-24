Murray will start at shooting guard in Friday's matchup with the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Murray will replace Scoot Henderson (groin) in the backcourt. He put up eight points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 20 minutes in his only other start this season.
