Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Cleared for contact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) participated in contact work at Monday's practice, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
It's a significant step in the right direction for Williams, who is recovering from knee surgery he underwent back in March. The veteran big man has a realistic chance of being available in Wednesday's season opener against the Timberwolves, perhaps hurting the upside of rookie big man Yang Hansen.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Still limited at training camp•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Not fully cleared•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Will miss next 4-6 weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Remains out for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Won't play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Won't suit up Sunday•