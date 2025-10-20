default-cbs-image
Williams (knee) participated in contact work at Monday's practice, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

It's a significant step in the right direction for Williams, who is recovering from knee surgery he underwent back in March. The veteran big man has a realistic chance of being available in Wednesday's season opener against the Timberwolves, perhaps hurting the upside of rookie big man Yang Hansen.

