Williams amassed 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 136-131 victory over the Warriors.

After missing the prior two games due to an illness, Williams joined the second unit in his return and posted a very efficient line while recording his first double-double of 2025-26. The 28-year-old center has started only once in his 16 appearances so far this season, with Sunday's 11 points representing his season high, and as long as Donovan Clingan stays healthy, Williams will have to be content with a spot on the bench.