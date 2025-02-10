Williams (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Williams left Saturday's loss to Minnesota early due to the right knee injury, and he is now in jeopardy of missing Monday's contest due to right knee soreness. If the big man is sidelined against Denver, Donovan Clingan will likely serve as the primary backup to Deandre Ayton.
