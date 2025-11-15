Williams finished with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and one steal across 15 minutes during Friday's 140-116 loss to Houston.

Williams logged at least 15 minutes for the third straight game, although his production remains limited. Given his lengthy injury history, there is a chance he may not be able to play more than about 20 minutes on any given night for the remainder of his career. While it is good to see him stringing consecutive performances together, there is no reason to consider him a viable fantasy asset, outside of deeper leagues.