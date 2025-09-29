Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said Monday that Williams (knee) has not been fully cleared to play, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery on March 20 to address inflammation in his left knee and was initially expected to miss four-to-six weeks, but he still hasn't been fully cleared ahead of training camp. The big man appeared in just 20 games last season, averaging 5.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per contest. Durability has been a major concern for the Texas A&M product, as he hasn't played more than 35 games in a regular season since 2021-22.