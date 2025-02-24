Williams (knee) will not play Monday against the Jazz.
Williams will be sidelined for a second straight game due to knee soreness, and the Trail Blazers are likely to proceed with caution. The center should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
