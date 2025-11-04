Williams amassed six points (3-3 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.

Making his second appearance of the season, Williams didn't miss a shot and made the most of his limited minutes. The Trail Blazers are bringing along Yang Hansen very slowly, so Williams could absorb the bulk of the backup center minutes behind Donovan Clingan if he continues to build on this momentum.