Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Probable against Clippers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Williams is likely to return from a one-game absence for knee injury management. The veteran big man has played fewer than 20 minutes in each of his last four appearances, and he should handle the backup role behind Donovan Clingan.
