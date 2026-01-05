Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Probable against Jazz
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz with left knee injury management.
Confirmation on Williams' status should arrive at some point prior to Monday's tipoff. The veteran center is set to return from a one-game respite, but he hasn't eclipsed 20 minutes in any of his last eight appearances.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Iffy for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Won't play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable against Dallas•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Sitting front end of B2B•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Good to go Friday•