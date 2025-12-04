Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
It's slightly concerning to see the veteran center on the injury report after he missed Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to knee injury management. It's worth noting Friday is not the front end of a back-to-back. Duop Reath would likely handle a couple more backup center minutes if Williams is out.
