Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Williams is a late addition to the injury report due to an illness. Duop Reath will likely see a bump in minutes if Williams is ruled out, while Yang Hansen could enter the rotation, especially if Donovan Clingan (leg) remains on the shelf.
