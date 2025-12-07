default-cbs-image
Williams (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Williams is a late addition to the injury report due to an illness. Duop Reath will likely see a bump in minutes if Williams is ruled out, while Yang Hansen could enter the rotation, especially if Donovan Clingan (leg) remains on the shelf.

