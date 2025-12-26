Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable to face Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Celtics.
Williams took Tuesday's loss to the Magic off for rest, and he may sit out again Friday. If that's the case, look for Duop Reath and Yang Hansen to potentially see increased roles.
