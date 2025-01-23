Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game versus the Magic, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Williams will replace DeAndre Ayton (knee) in the starting five Thursday. Williams is averaging 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 16.0 minutes across his previous two starting appearances this season.