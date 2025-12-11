Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Unavailable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Williams will miss his second straight matchup due to an illness. With Yang Hansen (face) also sidelined, the Blazers will need to rely on Duop Reath and Kris Murray at center Thursday evening.
