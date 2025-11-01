Williams (knee) will play Friday against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Williams is set to make his regular-season debut, but he'll likely have a tight minutes cap. He could have value in a 20-minute role, but this is a wait-and-see situation for now. It'll be interesting to see how he impacts Donovan Clingan's playing time once he's fully up to speed.