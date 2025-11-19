default-cbs-image
Williams (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Bulls.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Williams will get a maintenance day due to his lengthy injury history. With Williams out, the Trail Blazers could turn to rookie Yang Hansen for a handful of minutes off the bench. Duop Reath is also an option in the frontcourt.

