Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Will rest Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Bulls.
Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Williams will get a maintenance day due to his lengthy injury history. With Williams out, the Trail Blazers could turn to rookie Yang Hansen for a handful of minutes off the bench. Duop Reath is also an option in the frontcourt.
