Williams has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets due to right hand soreness.
Williams will miss the second leg of the club's back-to-back set with the hand issue, and his next chance to play will come Sunday against the Thunder. With the big man joining Deandre Ayton (knee) on the shelf, Donovan Clingan (ankle) and Jabari Walker could see increased roles.
