Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Jazz.
Williams is out with a maintenance day, but he should be back for Sunday's game against the 76ers. Sidy Cissoko and Yang Hansen will have the opportunity to get into the rotation with Williams unavailable.
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