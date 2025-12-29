Sharpe logged 26 points (10-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 114-108 win over the Celtics on Sunday.

Sharpe led the Trail Blazers in scoring Sunday, and his five three-pointers tied a season high that he set Dec. 14 against the Warriors. The fourth-year pro has played well since entering Portland's starting lineup Dec. 11, and over that span he has averaged 24.3 points on 51.0 percent shooting along with 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.1 threes and 2.0 steals over 31.8 minutes per game.