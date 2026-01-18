Sharpe posted 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 132-116 win over the Lakers.

Sharpe shot 50 percent from the floor and drained four three-pointers in the win. The veteran's totals would have been much higher if he hadn't been pulled in the blowout. The Trail Blazers have won seven of their last nine games, and Sharpe was a critical piece of the run. He averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals over the nine-game stretch.