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Krejci (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Krejci is in danger of missing a third consecutive contest due to a left calf contusion. If the 25-year-old is unable to give it a go Friday, Kris Murray and Blake Wesley would be candidates to see a slight bump in minutes.

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