Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Tabbed questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Krejci (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver.
Krejci has already missed three consecutive games due to a left calf contusion, and his availability is up in the air for Sunday's game. If Krejci can't go, Kris Murray or Blake Wesley could see an uptick in minutes.
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