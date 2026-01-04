Hansen provided two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 11 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Spurs.

Hansen played at least 10 minutes for the fourth time in the past five games, although his production has not followed suit. During that time, the rookie has averaged just 1.6 points and 2.0 rebounds, highlighting just how far he has to go before he becomes a viable NBA center.