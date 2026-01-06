The Bulls waived Flowers (knee) on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Flowers has been out for Chicago in six consecutive games due to a right knee injury, and his departure from the team potentially signals the issue is fairly significant. It remains to be seen when Flowers will return to action, as it's possible he'll remain with the Windy City Bulls in the G League once healthy. On the year, Flowers has made 14 appearances for the Bulls' G League affiliate.